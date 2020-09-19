STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This start-up is making the world come alive with AR

iBoson Innovations has developed an application which enables sharing of all sorts of knowledge and information in a creative way

The team at iBoson Innovations

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Augmented reality (AR) has taken the centre stage during the pandemic in almost every industry – from sales to education and news. Thiruvananthapuram-based startup iBoson Innovations, has now developed an AR-based application which enables sharing of all sorts of knowledge and information in a creative way with fun animations and videos.

Founded by Vineetha A and Vishnu J P in 2016, the Technopark-based startup specialises in augmented reality and advanced computer vision. “We thought that augmented reality can be used as a means of communication. So, we decided to develop an application which not only helps in creating AR simulation but also helps the user easily develop and experiment with it. Another advantage is cost-effectiveness. Such technologies have proved their potential during the pandemic and is being effectively used in various fields,” said Vishnu, CEO, iBoson Innovations.

UniteAR, one of the products developed by the startup, is a zero-code SaaS platform that lets users create their own branded apps, webAR plugins, and AR experiences. It allows users to transform their ideas into augmented reality experiences and white-labelled applications with just a few clicks.

The application also enables people with no knowledge of coding to create augmented reality. Developed one-and-a-half years ago, UniteAR is pioneering in the education sector providing a rich learning experience to students. “Through UniteAR, a teacher can live stream any object. It provides an authentic learning experience in real-time and makes learning more engaging for the student,” said Vishnu.

UniteAR also provides an editorial platform wherein textbook images can be uploaded to offer a layered digital experience. The application is being currently used by educational institutions across India and few in Europe and the US.

XR Meet for remote assistance with AR
iBoson Innovations recently developed a product, XR Meet, which is a zero-code platform that enables self-service in installation, maintenance and remote assistance using AR.Vishnu says, “In the current scenario, for an expert’s advice, you either need a voice or video call. However, this remote assistance with AR features helps understand subjects in a better way. It also has features such as object recognition for product support.” This application is helpful during this pandemic, when physical support is not possible. Currently, the startup is also digitising the user manuals wherein a person will be able to learn the complete process of installing a feature just by referring to the manual.
 

