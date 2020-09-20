STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Al-Qaeda operatives' arrests by NIA shock Mudikal natives

According to the statement from the textile shop owner, Hossen used to receive calls on his mobile and he conversed in Bengali.

Published: 20th September 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The arrest of Mosaraf Hossen and Iyakub Biswas from West Bengal over alleged links with the Al-Qaeda terror outfit has come as a shocker to people in Perumbavoor, which has the single largest concentration of migrant workers in the state.

Mosaraf, who worked in Bombay Textiles situated at the new private bus stand in Perumbavoor, had been residing in the area for the past 10 years.

He was arrested from his rented house at Mudikal near Perumbavoor town where he was staying with his wife and two kids. The family had moved into the house on June 28 this year from the Pallikavala area where they stayed earlier.

ALSO READ | Was rarely seen outside: Neighbours clueless on Al-Qaeda operative Murshid Hasan’s activities

“It is really shocking since we never expected Mosaraf to have terror links. He had submitted the Aadhaar card and other valid documents at the time of signing the rent agreement. He never failed to pay the rent. The family comprising two kids, a girl and a boy, studying in Class III and LKG, respectively easily mingled with the other families. Hossen used to speak Malayalam,” said Anwar Ragam, his landlord, still unable to fully believe reports of his tenant’s arrest.

V C Chandran, ward member, South Vazhakulam grama panchayat, too said the Hossen family was warm towards the other residents and that his arrest was a real shocker. He has been working in the textile shop for the past seven years.

According to the statement from the textile shop owner, Hossen used to receive calls on his mobile and he conversed in Bengali.

“He used to arrive by 9am when the shop opened and left for the day only after it closed at 8pm. He was quite friendly towards customers as per the statement given by the shop owner,” said a police officer.

The police on Saturday recorded the statements of the shop owner and the building owner. Iyakub Biswas, staying at Kandanthara in Perumbavoor, was picked up from the premises of Sophia College in Perumbavoor town.

When NIA sleuths arrived, Iyakub was not there. He was later apprehended with the help of one of his friends.

Officers said he had arrived from Idukki two months ago. A detailed inquiry into his likely links with terror outfits in the past is underway. He was arrested following a probe based on the call data records.

Comments

