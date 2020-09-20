STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Was rarely seen outside: Neighbours clueless on Al-Qaeda operative Murshid Hasan’s activities

The news of his arrest has come as a shock for them as they never expected that a house in their locality would be used as a hideout by an alleged member of a global terrorist organisation.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

The house at Pathalam from where the NIA arrested Murshid Hasan, a suspected Al-Qaeda operative, on Saturday.

The house at Pathalam from where the NIA arrested Murshid Hasan, a suspected Al-Qaeda operative, on Saturday.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Neighbours of Murshid Hasan, suspected Al-Qaeda operative arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Pathalam on the outskirts of the city, don’t know much about him as he was rarely seen outside the house.

The news of his arrest has come as a shock for them as they never expected that a house in their locality would be used as a hideout by an alleged member of a global terrorist organisation.

ALSO READ | NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala's Ernakulam, West Bengal

“We don’t know whether he is a terrorist or not. But the news of his arrest by NIA for being a suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist is shocking. He started living here only two months ago and we don’t know much about him,” said Ashraf, who lives next to the house from where the NIA sleuths nabbed Murshid.

“For the past two years, the house is being used as an accommodation facility for migrant labourers. Earlier, around 15 people used to live in the house but due to lockdown, many left and now only six are staying there.

"We never noticed any suspicious activities or strangers visiting the house,” he said. Another neighbour said Murshid Hasan was rarely seen outside.

“Ever since the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown, people have been generally staying indoors and we don’t know what these migrants were into and where they worked,” he said.

Majeed K J, brother of the owner of the house where the migrants were staying, told TNIE that it was a West Bengal native, identified as Hafeez, who brought workers from his state for various contract work.

“Hafeez has been staying in Kochi for the past 20 years and he used to take up various contract work,” he said. “Murshid had been working as a daily labourer at various sites ever since he came to Pathalam,” he said.

Migrants camping in large numbers

An intelligence officer said there are several houses in the locality where migrant labourers are camping.

“The local residents don’t know who these people are and where they work. As mask is mandatory due to the pandemic, locals don’t know who comes to or goes from these houses,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Al Qaeda Al Qaeda terrorists arrest
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp