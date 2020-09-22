STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cartoon express

Caricaturist Ibrahim Badusha has set a record by sketching 100 cartoons in 42 minutes and 20 seconds

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From educating the public on road safety and violations along with the Motor Vehicles Department to being the official caricaturist of several organisations, Ibrahim Badusha has become a household name. For the past few years, Kerala’s ‘cartoon man’ has been celebrating September 21, UN Peace Day, in a manner befitting the occasion and his work.

While Badusha conducted a ‘Peace Legends caricature exhibition’ in 2017, 2018 saw ‘Peace of Art’, an exhibition by 40 to 45 students at the Pachamama Art Cafe. This year, the artist wanted to attempt a record, he surpassed his own expectations.

“I intended to draw 100 cartoons in an hour with doves as a central element. Each cartoon took slightly more than a minute when I practised. However, all 100 cartoons were completed in 42 minutes and 20 seconds -- some took just around 35 seconds,” says Badusha.

While he tried for the Best of India Records, the felicitation could take more than eight months to arrive. “The video which is on YouTube, will be sent to the authorities concerned,” he adds. The attempt has supplemented Badusha’s confidence and he plans to attempt further records in the future. Available on YouTube

More from Kochi
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp