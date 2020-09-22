Cartoon express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From educating the public on road safety and violations along with the Motor Vehicles Department to being the official caricaturist of several organisations, Ibrahim Badusha has become a household name. For the past few years, Kerala’s ‘cartoon man’ has been celebrating September 21, UN Peace Day, in a manner befitting the occasion and his work.

While Badusha conducted a ‘Peace Legends caricature exhibition’ in 2017, 2018 saw ‘Peace of Art’, an exhibition by 40 to 45 students at the Pachamama Art Cafe. This year, the artist wanted to attempt a record, he surpassed his own expectations.

“I intended to draw 100 cartoons in an hour with doves as a central element. Each cartoon took slightly more than a minute when I practised. However, all 100 cartoons were completed in 42 minutes and 20 seconds -- some took just around 35 seconds,” says Badusha.

While he tried for the Best of India Records, the felicitation could take more than eight months to arrive. “The video which is on YouTube, will be sent to the authorities concerned,” he adds. The attempt has supplemented Badusha’s confidence and he plans to attempt further records in the future. Available on YouTube