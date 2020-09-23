STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illithode blast: Peso cancels quarry licence, owners on run

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:27 AM

Forensic experts examining the spot where the blast occurred

Forensic experts examining the spot where the blast occurred. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after two migrants were killed in a blast at a house adjacent to a granite quarry in Malayattoor, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) cancelled the licence of Vijaya Quarry Works for allegedly storing explosives beyond the permissible limit.According to officials, the Illithode quarry stored explosives beyond the allowed 150kg. 

Also, operators stored the explosives at a house near the quarry not in a magazine located two kilometres away as the law stipulates. The migrant workers were under quarantine in the house. Meanwhile, the quarry owners, Benny Puthen and Robin Joseph, who have been booked for culpable homicide, have absconded. A special team, headed by Perumbavoor DySP K Bijumon, is conducting the probe. K Karthik, Rural SP, has directed DySPs and station house officers to check the functioning of quarries in their respective areas and to initiate action against quarries functioning without licence.

