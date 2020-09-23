Mary tastes fruit of her kindness 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its CSR initiative, IBS Software handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to a food caterer in Kumbalangi village for her selfless gesture of slipping Rs 100 notes inside food packets she prepared for flood-hit people of Chellanam last month. Officials of IBS Software visited Mary Sebastian at her residence and handed over the cheque along with a citation.

Executive chairman of the company V K Mathews appreciated Mary’s kindness and applauded her selfless deed even amid extreme hardship. Mary’s food packets ended up in the surplus pool and hence were not distributed.

A police officer engaged in the relief operation at Chellanam Panchayat, which was flooded following the heavy rain in August, noticed the currency notes and traced the benefactor. Mary received wide acclaim across various media after her act came to light.