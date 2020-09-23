STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pipe burst leads to water shortage in Kathrikadavu

Around 65 houses located near the CBI and Pipeline roads in Kathrikadavu faced a water crisis after a major pipe burst in the area at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd September 2020 06:27 AM

The waterlogged intersection between CBI and Pipeline roads after the pipe burst

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 65 houses located near the CBI and Pipeline roads in Kathrikadavu faced a water crisis after a major pipe burst in the area at 10.30am on Tuesday. Though Kerala Water Authority (KWA) was alerted on the issue by 11 am, authorities failed to turn up, causing a huge wastage of water. The road where the pipe burst runs parallel to the railway line and is close to important institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and Central Excise Bhavan.     

According to the residents of CBI road, the area where the pipe burst was repaired only last week after a similar incident. “KWA officials take a minimum of four days to resolve pipe bursts, which are a frequent occurrence on this road,” said Gilbert Anjiparambil, president, CBI Road Residents Association. He also expressed his concern regarding an electric post in the area which might collapse due to the pressure exerted by the flowing water. 

“Many houses in the area aren’t getting regular water supply due to the pipe burst. Authorities need to act fast to prevent further wastage,” said Shajan Antony, resident of CBI road. The subsequent waterlogging on the road caused by the pipe bursts have made it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheelers as well.“I have not received any complaints regarding the pipe burst. We will inspect the area and repair the leak as soon as possible,” said Mohamed Shahi, executive engineer, KWA.

