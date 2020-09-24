Brought for testing, theft accused escapes from Covid centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kandelakudiyil Suresh aka ‘Dracula’ Suresh, a serial thief who has given the police a slip on several occasions, escaped from the Covid First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at Karukutty, near Angamaly, on Wednesday. The accused hoodwinked the police while being brought to the centre for Covid testing after he was remanded to judicial custody in a theft case registered by the Perumbavoor police.

According to the police, Suresh, along with another accused, were brought to the centre by two police officers by noon. While one of the officers was unlocking the handcuff, Suresh pushed him and ran away. The Angamaly police have registered a case and an investigation is under way. Earlier, a POCSO case accused, who had tested positive, escaped from a CFLTC at Nedumbassery.