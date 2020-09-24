C-hed inks pact with NIUA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to achieve local level sustainable urban development goals, the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the C-hed (Centre for Heritage Environment and Development) which was recently selected by NIUA as its local partner.The agreement signing was held completely through platform and it was signed by Mayor Soumini Jain and NIUA director Hithesh Vaidhya.

With this agreement, C-hed will be able to get training programmes aimed at sustainable urban development, technology transfer, research studies, institutional empowerment, policy analysis, and cooperation between various institutions and agencies.

C-hed, which was founded in 2002 under the Kochi corporation, has over two decades of experience in the field of sustainable urban development, heritage conservation and environmental management in Kochi in collaboration with international agencies.