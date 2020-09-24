Ernakulam adds two more Covid treatment centres

By PTI

KOCHI: With the opening of two more Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) on Wednesday, the number of such facilities in the district has gone up to 16. The new CFLTCs have been opened at Karumalloor SNGIST and Rayamangalam ILM College.According to authorities, the FLTC at Karumalloor can accommodate 120 people while the facility at Rayamangalam can take in 70.

District Collector S Suhas has issued instructions to the local self-government bodies and also the medical officers to ensure that the food supplied at the FLTCs is of top quality. The directives were issued during an online meeting held regarding the decentralisation of the FLTCs.

Suhas also directed the departments concerned to initiate steps to recruit teachers as data entry operators and other associated works at the Covid treatment centres. He directed the FLTC officials to submit applications to the LSGs for funds needed to run the facilities.