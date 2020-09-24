Kerala startup Fokuz secures investment of $2 million

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fokuz, a videoconferencing platform developed by Kochi-based Skyislimit Technologies, has secured foreign investment amid the economic crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic. A US-based healthcare and manufacture company will infuse $2 million (`14.69 crore) on the video-conferencing app as angel investment, according to a statement issued by Skyislimit.“As a Kerala startup company, I think it is a great achievement that we could secure foreign investment in the current scenario. I am a little proud of it,” said Manodh Mohan, the founder and CEO of Skyislimit Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“Malayali entrepreneurs are far ahead in developing innovative concepts and solutions. However, they face challenges when they are about to secure the next stage of investment. This disappoints most entrepreneurs. In such a backdrop, this investment is a fillip to Fokuz. We have plans to utilise the money to strengthen areas such as research and development (R&D), support and business development. Through this, we will also create more job opportunities in the state,” he said.

Fokuz is an innovative, customisable and flexible video conferencing app which helps businesses in enabling the remote working model without any hassle. With the pandemic pushing many companies to opt for the remote working model from the end of March, the demand for such a videoconferencing platform has been on the rise.

Responding to the genuine issue, the Skyislimit team under Manodh developed Fokuz app within a short span of five months. As an Indian-origin video-conferencing app, Fokuz assures more privacy and secure experience for users. “We realised the importance of videoconference services amid the pandemic. The development of Fokuz was based on that,” Manodh said. Fokuz app is available on Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and macOS computers.