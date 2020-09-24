Palarivattom flyover reconstruction will be completed in 8 months: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reconstruction of the Palarivattom flyover will be completed in eight months under the supervision of metroman E Sreedharan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.The Chief Minister said the government ordered examination of the flyover after it developed cracks a year after it was opened for traffic. The decision to demolish the structure was taken on the basis of the studies conducted by E Sreedharan and IIT, Madras.

The government expects timely completion of the reconstruction work, Pinaryai said. He added that Vigilance probe into irregularities surrounding the flyover construction is in the final stages. “No culprit will escape. Steps are being taken to bring them to book,” he said.The Chief Minister said Palarivattom flyover was one among the many instances of corruption during the previous UDF rule. He said it was the responsibility of the state to ensure that those who looted the exchequer have to answer for their misdeeds.