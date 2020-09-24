Stone for flat complexes to be laid on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dreams of 124 families in the district to have a home for themselves will move a step closer to realisation on Thursday with the foundation stone-laying ceremony for three housing complexes under the state government’s LIFE Mission project. The buildings will come up at Ayyampuzha, Karumaloor and Koothattukulam under the third phase of LIFE Mission.

The light gauge pre-fabrication technology will be used for the construction scheduled to be completed in 10 months. The 487-square feet houses will have two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and a hall each. The complexes will have a play area for children, space for elder citizens to gather and facilities for the specially-abled. Waste treatment facility will also be a part of each building complex.

In Ayyampuzha, the building will be constructed on 158 cents owned by the panchayat at Kuttippara. The building will have a total area of 26,651 square feet which can accommodate 44 families. In Karumaloor too, 44 families will be given houses in the project coming up at Pallath.