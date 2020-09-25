CBI unearths graft in mechanised cleaning work at South railway station

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed corruption in the mechanised cleaning work carried out by a private company at the Ernakulam South railway station.The central probe agency has registered a case against Railways former chief health officer, the company and its officers.A case had been registered against Saju K S, chief health officer between 2017 and 2019, Jugal Kishore, the proprietor of Dynamic Services, Pintu Sen, a representative of the company, Sindhu Sebastian, supervisor and other officials under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

As per the FIR filed in the CBI court recently, Dynamic Services was awarded a contract for mechanised cleaning of the station from November 1, 2014, to October 31, 2019, for an amount of `3.7 crore. According to CBI, Dynamic Services, in connivance with Saju, submitted fake bills, to cause financial loss to the Railways.

“From December 27, 2017 to February 28, 2019 Dynamic Services supplied about 3,290 labourers, fewer than mentioned in the contract and claimed an excess amount of `4.13 lakh causing wrongful loss to Railways,” the FIR said. Similarly, Dynamic Services allegedly did not pay full wages to its contract workers and caused illegal gain of `2.58 lakh.