CPM-led protests at 1,000 centres over BPCL privatisation
CPM will hold public sector protection meetings at 1,000 centres across the state on Friday protesting the move to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Published: 25th September 2020 06:33 AM | Last Updated: 25th September 2020 06:33 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: CPM will hold public sector protection meetings at 1,000 centres across the state on Friday protesting the move to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. In Ernakulam, district secretary C N Mohanan will inaugurate the meeting in front of Ambalamugal refinery at 7.30 am. CITU national secretary K Chandran Pillai, state secretary K N Gopinath and district president P R Muraleedharan will inaugurate the meetings at three more centres.