CPM-led protests at 1,000 centres over BPCL privatisation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM will hold public sector protection meetings at 1,000 centres across the state on Friday protesting the move to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. In Ernakulam, district secretary C N Mohanan will inaugurate the meeting in front of Ambalamugal refinery at 7.30 am. CITU national secretary K Chandran Pillai, state secretary K N Gopinath and district president P R Muraleedharan will inaugurate the meetings at three more centres.