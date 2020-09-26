STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

10 Navy officers receive awards

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Friday honoured 10 officers by presenting them with gallantry and non-gallantry awards for meritorious service.

Published: 26th September 2020 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla reviewing the parade held at Kochi Naval Base on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Friday honoured 10 officers by presenting them with gallantry and non-gallantry awards for meritorious service. SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral A K Chawla  presented the awards on behalf of the President of India during the Naval Investiture Ceremony held at Kochi Naval Base. The personnel who demonstrated leadership and distinguished service of high order were also felicitated.

Four officers received Nao Sena Medal for gallantry while two officers received Nao Sena Medal for devotion to duty and four others were presented the Vishisht Seva Medal for long meritorious service on the occasion. The Commander-in-Chief also announced one Jeevan Raksha Patak for acts of courage and self-sacrifice and Unit Citations for ashore unit and afloat unit under SNC for delivering exceptional performance over the past one year.

The winners of the awards are Commander Shailendra Singh, Commander Vikrant Singh,  Lieutenant-Commander Ravindra Singh Chaudhary, Leading Seaman Sushil Kumar (gallantry),  Commodore M P Anil Kumar, Commodore Gurcharan Singh (devotion to duty), Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Commodore Ajith V Kumar, Commodore R Ramakrishnan Ayyar and Captain K Nirmal Raghu (Vishisht Seva Medal). Chief Petty Officer Mukesh Kumar received Jeevan Raksha Patak, while INS Chilka and INS Sujata received unit citations.

Commodore Anil Kumar is a native of Olessa in Kottayam. Commissioned in 1988, he is a specialist in Communications and Electronic Warfare. He also developed software for digital communications, war gaming, astro-navigation and was part of the team that developed several applications being used by the Navy for over 15 years.

Commodore Ramakrishnan Ayyar is serving as the Group Commander of NCC Group headquarters in Ernakulam. He is a native of Cherplassery in Palakkad and served as the Commanding Officer of INS Garuda from May 2016 to January 2019. He was actively involved in the rescue and relief operations by the Indian Navy during the 2018 flood.Commodore Ajith V Kumar is a mechanical engineering graduate from REC Calicut. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987 in Engineering branch and specialised as an Aviation Engineer. He is a native of Kozhenchery in Pathanamthitta district. 

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Naval Command Indian Navy
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp