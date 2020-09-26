655 Covid cases in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday recorded 655 more people testing positive for Covid-19. Seventeen migrant workers are among the newly infected. Meanwhile, 325 people recovered from the infection on the day. At present, there are 5,031 active cases in the district, of which 2,132 are under home care. As many as 1,387 people were instructed to go into quarantine on the day, taking the total 21,647 in the district -- 19,480 in home quarantine, 160 in Covid care centres and 2,007 in paid Covid centres.