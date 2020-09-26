Cinnamon elegance

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If there was one thing that made Fathima Nimna happy as a kid, it was adorning her cousins’ and friends’ hands with mehendi. As a Class VII student, Nimna realised she had a distinct love for that stain of deep red henna leaves. Now a second-year Zoology student from Kozhikode, Nimna has nurtured her passion and skill into a fledging business under her brand ‘Cinnamon Strokes’.

“Being the eldest among four siblings, I did not want to pester my parents for education expenses and pocket money,” says Nimna who is currently pursuing her degree in Kochi. Her Instagram handle (@cinnamon_strokes), where the 20-year-old documents her designs, is right out of a mehendi enthusiast’s dreams. “I have always been passionate about henna designing. Initially, I did not have any plan to start a business but people began approaching me with commissions, especially for weddings.

So the venture took off organically but I had to find clients without affecting my classes and attendance. Furthermore, being a hosteller, there is a curfew. I have to be in my room by 5pm,” she said.Although weddings have become low-profile since the Covid-19 outbreak, Nimna believes most brides still want the mehendi on their hands to be perfect. Apart from taking up commissions, the young entrepreneur also sells organic henna cones through her brand.

“The henna cones sold in stores can lead to allergies as they are laden with kerosene content and artificial powders. This can be very harmful to the skin and even lead to cancer. I want to emphasise on the benefits of fresh organic henna through my works and page. In future, I would like to open an exclusive studio for henna designs,” she added.

Divine blend

Nimna sources henna powder for her cones from a cultivator in Rajasthan. Essential oils such as lavender, tea tree and others come from Wayanad. The powder and oils are hand mixed by Nimna with sugar and water. The finished cones are then kept in a closed space for 12 to 24 hours at normal temperature. Her cones have a shelf life of six months if refrigerated.

