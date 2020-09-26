STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Sea erosion will displace over 45,000 people’

Sea erosion is threatening to displace over 45,000 people along the coast from Fort Kochi to Chellanam, studies say.

After the sea erosion at Kovalam beach, the water level has not reduced, and there is much less of a beach available|Pics  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sea erosion is threatening to displace over 45,000 people along the coast from Fort Kochi to Chellanam, studies say. With sea eating into the land along the stretch, Maruvakkad, Bazaar, Kandakkadavu, Malakhapady, Puthenthode, Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavu, Kattiparambu and all of West Kochi will disappear, they say.

According to Henry Austin, president, Ernakulam North Block Congress Committee and vice-president, All India Professionals Congress, the storm surge and tidal waves this year were more severe since the tsunami and cyclone ockhi. “Officials are yet to visit the areas to assess the damage. Also, no relief measures has been announced,” Henry said.

According to him, the fisheries minister has gone on stating that the  only solution for the residents is to leave a 50m buffer zone and relocate. “However the  buffer zone proposal is unviable since the entire Chellanam landmass is hardly 300m wide, with the sea on its west and the backwaters on its east,” he said. 

Proposals 

Beach nourishment by using the dredged soil from the harbour
Strengthen and complete the seawall urgently. Work on 350m needs to be done
Existing wave breakers along the coast have been destroyed. New wave breakers or groynes have to be placed.
A study of the current patterns, litre velocity and the seabed needs to be undertaken. It’s estimated that to secure the coast, funds to the tune of Rs 350 crore would be needed.

