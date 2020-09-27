STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

COVID centre erupts into Nikah celebration in Kochi's Mattancherry

A First-Line Treatment Centre with over 50 patients threw a surprise party for 19-year-old Fayiza who missed her nikah ceremony on Thursday after testing positive for COVID.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi wedding party

Fayiza poses with other FLTC inmates after the wedding party (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mattancherry is known for its celebration of life. Whatever be the event, their culture has always intertwined with music. Even Covid couldn't steal their thunder.

Marking yet another quintessential Mattancherry fervour, a First-Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) with over 50 patients threw a surprise party for Fayiza who missed her nikah ceremony on Thursday after testing positive for COVID

Nineteen-year-old Faziya was admitted to the centre set up at the Mattancherry Town Hall on Wednesday after she was diagnosed with a fever two days back. As her presence will not be a requirement for the ceremony, her relatives decided to move ahead with her marriage with Niyaz.

The nikah was held at Muhiyudheen Mosque in Mattancherry at 11.30 am. Shouki, brother of Fayiza's late father Luqman attended the nikah.

At the same time, Fayiza was decked up in her wedding dress provided by her relatives at the COVID centre.

"None of the inmates knew that it was her nikah on that day. Though her presence was not required in marriage, they decided to throw a surprise Oppana party to keep her spirits high. After all, these moments won't happen again in her life. As entertaining events are permissible inside Covid wards to cool off their fear over the disease, all of them enjoyed the party," said Sudheer, Junior Health Inspector who is looking after the day to day functioning of Mattancheryyu FLTC. 

Making her sit in the middle, the patients danced by singing the 'Vadakkele pathoone' song from the Soubin Shahir's Parava.

Fayiza was in awe and ecstasy with the surprise party, says a participant of the celebrations. "Despite knowing the fact that the girl is a total stranger to them, they danced to cheer her up. One of the members brought in biriyani, whereas the rest of us clapped our hands while singing the song. What else one could expect from the land of Umbayee," he said.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mattancherry First-Line Treatment Centre COVID Care Centre Nikah celebration
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp