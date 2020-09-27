Mastic asphalt laying starts at Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a prolonged delay due to incessant rain, laying of mastic asphalt has started in Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers. The layer which bonds the surface of the bridge with the bituminous macadam will pave way for speedy completion of the flagship projects. “We have been waiting for the weather to improve to initiate work. Experts in mastic asphalt laying had already arrived from Tamil Nadu in the last week of August and completed their quarantine. Due to slight drizzle in the morning, we are often forced to delay the work on most of the days. Being that said, we are planning to complete the work within two weeks,” said a representative of Sreedhanya Constructions, contracting firm of Vyttila flyover.

When asked about the roof method followed in Alappuzha bypass to complete the work, the representative said, “Compared to Alappuzha bypass, Vyttila flyover has a slope structure and water will come down even during mild rain. We are ensuring best possible practice to complete the work on time,” he added.

Currently, 28 workers are engaged in the final construction of the structure. Meanwhile, the work by Marymatha Constructions, the contracting firm of Kundannoor flyover, has also picked up momentum.

The KIIFB-funded projects are expected to be open for traffic by December.