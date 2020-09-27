STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover: Demolition to begin on Monday, reconstruction to take 8 months

Work to be held in different phases, steps will be taken to ensure free flow of traffic

Published: 27th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles moving along the service road as Palarivattom flyover wears a deserted look | Arun Angela/Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Reconstruction work of Palarivattom flyover will begin on Monday as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd held a meeting to finalise the procedures for beginning the demolition work as part of the reconstruction. ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri said they had a discussion with the DMRC on finalising the date for commencement of the work and it will begin on Monday.

The demolition will be held in different phases and steps will be taken to ensure free flow of traffic through the stretch. Majority of the work will be carried out during night time and a proper action plan will be put in place when spans and pier caps are demolished. The reconstruction will be carried out as per the project report prepared by Metroman E Sreedharan. It will take eight months for the reconstruction of the flyover.

The state government has expedited the procedures for reconstruction of the flyover immediately after the Supreme Court on September 22 granted permission   to demolish and rebuild the Palarivattom flyover.  Following the favourable verdict, the state government decided to go by the report submitted by Sreedharan who recommended partial reconstruction rather than total demolition.

Sreedharan, who conducted a detailed inspection of the `42 crore flyover that was closed for traffic just three years after its commissioning in 2016 because of major cracks, had submitted a report to the state government on July 4, 2019, on the structural stability of the flyover ruling out total demolition of the flyover and only partial reconstruction to restore it. The state government is expecting a cost of `18 crore for the flyover’s partial reconstruction.

‘Only a few spans need to be reconstructed’
After submitting the report, E Sreedharan had said that foundation and pillars of the flyover were strong and only a few spans need to be reconstructed.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp