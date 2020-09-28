STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Demolition of Palarivattom Flyover to begin on September 28

Process expected to be completed in two days; girders of bridge to be brought down first.

Published: 28th September 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles moving on the service road near the closed Palarivattom flyover | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bridge of controversies which lead to a major political tussle between the LDF and UDF coalitions will finally be dismantled. The notorious Palarivattom flyover, which developed technical snags soon after its construction, will be demolished on Monday. The girders of the existing bridge will be the first to be brought down. The demolition procedure is expected to be completed in two days. Traffic on both sides of the bridge along the NH will not be restricted. However, vehicles will not be allowed to pass through the Palarivattom-Pipeline Road.

“As per the instructions of the State Public Works Department (PWD), the demolition of the flyover will begin at 9am on Monday. According to government’s directive, metro man E Sreedharan will supervise the proceedings. The PWD has already instructed the contractor, Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd, to transport rubble and other materials of the demolished bridge to Chellanam. The material can be used for preventing sea erosion at the shore,” said Minister of Public Works G Sudhakaran. He added that Sreedharan had put forth the idea of making use of the demolished materials for boundary wall at Chellanam coast. 

“The reconstruction work of the bridge will be carried out adhering to Covid protocol. The bridge was lying idle for so long. We have lost valuable time due to the pandemic. For the last nine months, we were not able to do any activity at the bridge. The opposition party has indulged in petty games to prevent the reconstruction,” said the minister.

As the first step, the tar from the flyover will be removed. A metal wire screen will be propped up to prevent debris from falling on the road. The demolition and reconstruction work of the bridge is estimated to cost `18.71 crore and is expected to be completed in eight months. Nearly 40 per cent of the existing bridge will be dismantled. A majority of the work will be carried out during night time and a proper action plan will be put in place when spans and pier caps are demolished. Palarivattom flyover was constructed at `42 crore. However, it was closed for traffic just three years after it was commissioned in 2016.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palarivattom Flyover Ernakulam
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp