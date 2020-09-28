Demolition of Palarivattom Flyover to begin on September 28

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bridge of controversies which lead to a major political tussle between the LDF and UDF coalitions will finally be dismantled. The notorious Palarivattom flyover, which developed technical snags soon after its construction, will be demolished on Monday. The girders of the existing bridge will be the first to be brought down. The demolition procedure is expected to be completed in two days. Traffic on both sides of the bridge along the NH will not be restricted. However, vehicles will not be allowed to pass through the Palarivattom-Pipeline Road.

“As per the instructions of the State Public Works Department (PWD), the demolition of the flyover will begin at 9am on Monday. According to government’s directive, metro man E Sreedharan will supervise the proceedings. The PWD has already instructed the contractor, Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd, to transport rubble and other materials of the demolished bridge to Chellanam. The material can be used for preventing sea erosion at the shore,” said Minister of Public Works G Sudhakaran. He added that Sreedharan had put forth the idea of making use of the demolished materials for boundary wall at Chellanam coast.

“The reconstruction work of the bridge will be carried out adhering to Covid protocol. The bridge was lying idle for so long. We have lost valuable time due to the pandemic. For the last nine months, we were not able to do any activity at the bridge. The opposition party has indulged in petty games to prevent the reconstruction,” said the minister.

As the first step, the tar from the flyover will be removed. A metal wire screen will be propped up to prevent debris from falling on the road. The demolition and reconstruction work of the bridge is estimated to cost `18.71 crore and is expected to be completed in eight months. Nearly 40 per cent of the existing bridge will be dismantled. A majority of the work will be carried out during night time and a proper action plan will be put in place when spans and pier caps are demolished. Palarivattom flyover was constructed at `42 crore. However, it was closed for traffic just three years after it was commissioned in 2016.