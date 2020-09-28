STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam reports biggest single-day spike of 924 fresh COVID-19 cases

Those tested positive include nine healthcare workers and three police personnel.

Published: 28th September 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

temmperature checking Broadway market

Volunteers check the body temperature of customers entering Ernakulam's Broadway market. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam reported another highest single-day spike with 924 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday. From the total cases reported, 889 persons got infected through local transmission.

Those tested positive include nine healthcare workers and three police personnel. 35 persons arrived from other states also accounted for the total Covid cases reported on the day. According to the health officials, 17 migrant laborers have also tested positive. With this, the active cases in the district have crossed the 6,000 mark. 

With 53 new cases, Fort Kochi reported highest single-day cases so far. Meanwhile, West Kochi continues to be a concern. “The increase in number of cases from West Kochi is a result of the increase in testing. All the primary contacts and suspected cases are being tested for the virus,” said a health official. 

Multiple cases have been reported from Alangad, Chendamangalam, Chellanam, Cheranalloor, Chittattukara, Kunnathunaad, Palluruthy, Perumbavoor, Puthenvelikkara, Rayamangalam, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura Udayamperoor, and Vadakkekkara.

As many as 337 Covid-19 patients recovered from the illness. A total of 6,109 patients are presently undergoing treatment in various hospitals and Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) in the district. Also, the number of Covid patients under home treatment has crossed 2,500. 

Comments

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
