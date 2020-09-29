STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A ‘Panchavadipalam’ connect to Palarivattom

Since the movie’s release, ‘Panchavadipalam’ is a name used by people to refer to all such bridges whose quality of construction is called into question.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Perhaps it could be a mere coincidence... or a little more than that? Well, while one can’t say that for sure, what is certain is that the demolition of Palarivattom flyover began on Monday. Exactly 36 years to the day, on another September 28, a movie titled ‘Panchavadipalam’ had hit theatres across the state. One of the finest political satires ever made in Mollywood, the film was themed on the destruction of a bridge, a metaphor for endemic corruption and palm greasing in modern-day society. Helmed by master filmmaker K G George, the film tells the story  of a bridge which comes crashing soon after its inauguration. 

Since the movie’s release, ‘Panchavadipalam’ is a name used by people to refer to all such bridges whose quality of construction is called into question. Many LDF leaders have compared the Palarivattom flyover to Panchavadippalam. The flyover, commissioned in 2016, was closed for traffic in May 2019 after nearly 2,000 cracks had been found on the girders and pier caps.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp