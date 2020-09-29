Demolition of Palarivattom flyover begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) began the demolition of the controversial Palarivattom flyover on Monday morning. The dismantling work began with the removal of asphalt layers, which developed cracks soon after it was commissioned.A pooja was conducted before the start of the demolition. The razing and reconstruction work is entrusted with Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), under the instruction of Metroman E Sreedharan. However, considering the Covid-19 situation, he was not present when the work began. DMRC sources said Sreedharan is likely to visit the site in the coming days.

According to ULCCS officials, the tar would be removed completely in two days and the debris will be transported to the DMRC’s concrete-precasting yard at Muttom, where it can be recycled.Diamond cutters will be used to cut through the concrete structure and girders. They will be brought down with the help of a crane before crushing them into pieces. The steel and iron bars will be extracted from the concrete and will be recycled.

Earlier, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran had hinted that the concrete pieces from the demolition process would be transported to Chellanam coastal village to build a wall to prevent sea erosion. However, officials concerned said the idea may not materialise as large trailers and trucks that carry the huge concrete pieces would not be able to navigate the narrow roads leading to Chellanam. Hence, the crushed concrete would be taken to the yard for recycling.

ULCC officials said it would take up to four months for demolishing the girders and pier caps of the bridge. Up to 40 per cent of the flyover would have to be dismantled before the reconstruction starts. It would take another four months to complete the work. The reconstructed bridge is likely to be opened after eight months.

Pooja trolled: The decision to hold a pooja before the start of the demolition work invited criticism, especially from online trolls who said it was inappropriate, as the bridge does not belong to any particular community. Soon, social media was filled with memes against the pooja. But officers concerned said the DMRC always starts its work with a bhoomi pooja and that criticism was uncalled for.