Despite Covid-19, Infoparks Kerala retains good rating by CRISIL

Notwithstanding the work-from-home culture set in after the outbreak of Covid-19, Infoparks Kerala has retained A- /Stable CRISIL ratings as per the latest review.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Infopark in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Notwithstanding the work-from-home culture set in after the outbreak of Covid-19, Infoparks Kerala has retained A- /Stable CRISIL ratings as per the latest review. “The rating continues to reflect Infoparks’ strong financial risk profile and healthy liquidity. The achievement comes amid a slump in the state’s real-estate sector, more so in the past six months following the spread of Covid,” a release said here.
The latest CRISIL rating reflects the financial stability of Infoparks Kerala, according to Sasi  PM, chief executive officer of IT Parks Kerala.

Implying that the pandemic couldn’t make a dent in the business prospects, he said the Infoparks continue to get regular enquiries for occupancy. “A few small firms did wind up operations, but that is not necessarily owing to Covid. This has happened in the past also. What is gratifying is that the demand for space has been increasing steadily over the past two months, even more than the space being vacated”, Sasi added.

The CRISIL report attributes Infopark’s good performance to the financial support from the Kerala government and guarding the IT establishment against any possible loss. With an impressive low debt level in capital structure, Infoparks have shown strong financial health.  Infopark has an annual inflow of ` 50 Cr for the year ending March 30, 2020 according to CRISIL. Infoparks Kerala enjoys 80 per cent occupancy in its IT buildings. Their 2019-20 income was `2 crore more than the year before. The post-tax profit of Infoparks Kerala has shown a 10 percent increase. 

