Aster Medcity launches rapid chest pain clinic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster Medcity, Kochi, has launched Rapid Access Chest Pain Emergency Clinic (RACPC) on Tuesday to observe World Heart Day. The clinic facilitates the express assessment of patients who suffer from chest pain and suspecting angina, a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.The clinic will offer services such as ECG, assessment by a specialist nurse and examination of the assessments by a consultant cardiologist. Any patient who wants to rule out the cardiac cause of the chest pain can either visit the emergency department or the Cardiology Centre of Excellence and avail the services of this clinic as a special cardiac package.

In case of acute emergencies, the patients can call at Aster Emergency on 155218 or 8111 998 003. In such cases, the patient’s level of discomfort will be assessed by a cardiac emergency specialist based on the signs and symptoms reported. If necessary, an advanced cardiac ambulance with a medical team will be dispatched to the location. On arrival, the paramedics will assess the patient’s vitals and a bedside ECG will be taken. A cardiac emergency specialist on-call will administer first aid medications.