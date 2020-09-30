STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Aster Medcity launches rapid chest pain clinic

  Aster Medcity, Kochi, has launched Rapid Access Chest Pain Emergency Clinic (RACPC) on Tuesday to observe World Heart Day.

Published: 30th September 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster Medcity, Kochi, has launched Rapid Access Chest Pain Emergency Clinic (RACPC) on Tuesday to observe World Heart Day. The clinic facilitates the express assessment of patients who suffer from chest pain and suspecting angina, a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.The clinic will offer services such as ECG, assessment by a specialist nurse and examination of the assessments by a consultant cardiologist. Any patient who wants to rule out the cardiac cause of the chest pain can either visit the emergency department or the Cardiology Centre of Excellence and avail the services of this clinic as a special cardiac package. 

In case of acute emergencies, the patients can call at Aster Emergency on 155218 or 8111 998 003. In such cases, the patient’s level of discomfort will be assessed by a cardiac emergency specialist based on the signs and symptoms reported. If necessary, an advanced cardiac ambulance with a medical team will be dispatched to the location. On arrival, the paramedics will assess the patient’s vitals and a bedside ECG will be taken. A cardiac emergency specialist on-call will administer first aid medications. 

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aster Medcity
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp