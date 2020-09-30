STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cancer support group keeps up its good work

Ashakiranam has conducted around 2,664 patient support programmes so far

By Anuja Susan Varghese 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tough times and personal challenges test the mettle of an individual, bringing out the fighter within. While some wilt and wither in the face of adversity, some show immense strength of personality, to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges through sheer will power. Cancer survivors, having survived living hell, are examples of the latter. A large dose of support, and appropriate counselling at the right junctures, go a long way to guide them back to normal life, says Bindhu Rony, of Keezhillam, near Perumbavoor, herself a cancer survivor, who has made it her life’s mission to help cancer survivors rebuild their lives.

“It was four years back in 2017 that I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I am a beautician by profession and I had committed to many appointments, especially bridal makeups. I could not afford to lose my customers due to cancer, so I never allowed my ill-health to come in the way of my profession,” said Bindhu, who is now a volunteer for ‘Ashakiranam’, a Cancer Care Campaign launched by Carithas India in 2014.

Ashakiranam, launched as an initiative for cancer preventive action by promoting safe-to-eat food culture, has changed many lives. With awareness campaigns, preventive measures, volunteerism, resource mobilisation, and patient support, many patients were able to fight cancer, overcoming their   apprehensions.Bindhu, who is now 41 years old, had to undergo eight chemotherapy sessions and three surgeries during the course of her treatment. Even after these, she never let any of her customers or her relatives know that she was under treatment for cancer. 

The support of her family, particularly her daughter, who was in Class 7 then, gave her added strength for the fight. It is all in the patient’s will power and the support provided by loved ones, says Prabhakaran K, a 28-year-old cancer survivor from Palakkad. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had to get one of his legs amputated, as a result.

“The pain I had to suffer for years cannot be explained. Even before doctors diagnosed me with cancer, I was mentally prepared for the worst. I could not continue with my job in loading/unloading. With Covid, I am finding it hard to get a well-paid job now. Yet, I am determined to ensure that these concerns don’t affect my loved ones,” said Prabhakaran, who used to be an athlete.Around 2664 patient support programmes have been conducted so far, for 439 cancer survivors, by Ashakiranam.

