Cochin Harbour at Thoppumpady to get major facelift

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) will work with Cochin Port Trust (CPT) to modernise the Cochin Fisheries Harbour at Thoppumpady.

Published: 30th September 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) will work with Cochin Port Trust (CPT) to modernise the Cochin Fisheries Harbour at Thoppumpady. As per the plan, more than a dozen key features will be introduced to enhance the unit value of realisation of the daily catch while minimising post-harvest losses.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between MPEDA chairperson K S Srinivas and his CPT counterpart M Beena, initiating the `140-crore project, which will mobilise resources from various Central government schemes. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be launched to implement the plan.

CPT runs the harbour, built on 27 acres of land, which facilitates the berthing and landing of more than 500 vessels. Commissioned in 1978, the harbour at Thoppumpady clocks an average landing of 250 tonnes of fish everyday. Processors procure majority of the catch for exporting. 

Top-notch features
The modernisation project features air-conditioned auction halls, a packing hall, bays for loading and unloading, an ice plant, a reverse osmosis plant and a rainwater harvesting system, besides automation equipment like tripods, conveyor belts and pallet jacks for easier and better movement of fish within the harbour. The MoU also envisages the construction of electrical substations, an effluent treatment plant, a retail market, fish-dressing unit and a net-mending area, besides offices, dormitories, a food court, canteen, a drivers’ waiting area and a parking lot.

Srinivas, recalling that MPEDA had proposed the Centre in February to renovate 25 select fishing harbours across the country, said the detailed project report for Kochi was prepared in consultation with Ernst & Young. MPEDA is going for a similar exercise at Nizampattinam fishing harbour in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

