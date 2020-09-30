Cochin Shipyard delivers two Ro-Ro vessels to IWAI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The public sector Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) delivered two roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Tuesday.This is part of the order for a series of total 10 vessels comprising eight (08) RoPax (roll-on roll-off vessel built for freight vehicle transport with passenger accommodation) for operation on National Waterways-1 and National Waterways-2. The current two Ro-Ro vessels are for operations in NW3.

The delivery protocol was signed by Mathew George, director, IWAI Kochi, and Suresh Babu N V, director (operations), CSL, in the presence of the officials of IWAI and CSL, a release said here. “The 56 metre-long Ro-Ro vessel is built with in-house design for day and night operation through out the year to carry 15 TEU container trailers and 30 passengers.

These high quality vessels with modern communication equipment, has an ergonomically designed navigational wheel house, comfortable air-conditioned accommodation for eight crew and an open deck for easy loading and discharging of trucks and vehicles,” it said.