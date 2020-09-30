School alumni batch donates dialysis machine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 1978 batch of the Muvattupuzha Nirmala High School, in association with Rotary Foundation and the Rotary Club, has come up with an initiative to help people in need of dialysis. The project will help patients from the weaker section of the society undergo dialysis for Rs 400.As per the plan, 25 dialysis machines will be given to private hospitals in the district. The facility, which started at the Dharmagiri Hospital, will soon be available at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Kadavanthara and Fathima Hospital, Perumbadappu.At a function held recently at the Dharmagiri Hospital, Rotary Governor Jose Chacko handed over the first machine to hospital authorities.