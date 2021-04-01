STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Behold, the guilt-free nuggets

Mumbai-based Blue Tribe foods that make plant-based meat treats is now delivering in Kochi

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Being a vegan can be hard for many of us. Ethically, you are proud of yourself for doing the right thing and eating cruelty-free meals, but then there is that butter chicken your friends always talk about, that you try to forget about because no, that is not for you. Well, here is some good news for vegans and vegetarians in Kochi. Thanks to Blue Tribe Foods, a Mumbai-based company that makes plant-based, planet-friendly treats is now delivering in the city.

Before frying the nuggets, I was a little curious too. Does plant-based meat really taste the same? I even had some of my non-vegetarian friends try it out, and until I told them, they had no difficulty believing it is not actual chicken nuggets.

“We have a research and development facility in Mumbai that focuses on developing texture and taste that is similar to meat from plant-based compounds. As far as protein content is concerned, we provide the same concentration as that is available in real meat products,” says Sohil Wazir, chief commercial officer, Blue Tribe.

For the founders, this is both a tribute to the love for food as well as doing right for the planet. “We are on a mission to revolutionise how the world eats its meat. We strongly believe that traditional large-scale animal agriculture for our food supplies is unsustainable and unhealthy, besides causing pollution and damaging our environment,” says Sandeep Singh, co-founder of the company.

Nikki Arora, another co-founder, says in India, over 60 per cent of the people are non-vegetarians. The sheer size of our population makes India a large meat market and a potentially large plant-based meat market. Order on www.bluetribefoods.com
 

