Girl found in serious condition had fallen on bicycle, say police

The condition of the four-and-a-half-year-old child, the daughter of an Assamese couple, continues to remain serious at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH).

Published: 01st April 2021 02:41 AM

KOCHI: The condition of the four-and-a-half-year-old child, the daughter of an Assamese couple, continues to remain serious at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH). She had been shifted to the MCH after complaining of severe abdominal pain and doctors suspect the child could have been abused sexually. The child has high fever and she is under the observation of a team of experts at the ICU of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the girl told  Muvattupuzha police that she sustained injuries on her private parts after falling on a bicycle while playing at home. The bicycle was kept near the window and the child accidentally fell on it while playing. officers said. Police said a probe is on to establish whether the girl had been subjected to sexual abuse. Childline authorities too have recorded her statement.

Police said the girl and her parents reside on rented premises at Perumattam. After the girl complained of abdominal pain, she had been admitted to a private hospital here. She was later shifted to the MCH on Thursday last as the pain persisted. While going through the scan report,  doctors voiced suspicion on whether she had been sexually abused after diagnosing intestinal infection.

