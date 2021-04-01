KSRTC bus stands gasp for breath

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If a slaughterhouse and stinking canal are holding Kaloor private bus stand back, water stagnation and lack of waste management are haunting Ernakulam South KSRTC bus station.



In short, it could be easily mistaken for an abandoned warehouse. The inside of the bus station is a stark reality of how the lockdown affected KSRTC’s development plans. Most of the shops are shut and sellers have shifted to open kiosks selling juice and snacks.

STRAY ANIMALS AND STAGNANT WATER

Lack of clear fencing on the sides of the bus station lets trespassers and stray cattle enter the premises, littering and bothering passengers. District Transport Officer V M Thajudeen Sahib told TNIE that projects are in the pipeline to fence the land and protect the station from strays.

“Water stagnation happens because of the character of the land. It is a wetland and the water level rises during rain frequently. There is a sewage channel nearby, which adds to the problem. The KSRTC management and the state government are planning new projects to find a permanent solution to this drainage water problem here,” he added.