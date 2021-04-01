Youth dies in mishap, kin lose their breadwinner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 15 years ago, Ambrose and his wife Pushpa along with their children Abhin and Abinesh had moved into rented premises at Puthuvypee. The 60-year-old daily wage earner, whose ancestral property was situated on five cents of land at Valappu, had no option other than to hand over the property to his younger brother. Though he had tried to buy some land near Vypeen to build an own house, his earnings were insufficient. Surprisingly, his dream got fresh wings when Abhin expressed his whole-hearted support to buy a house.

He also started saving some money from his small earnings when he got a job at a workshop at Schoolmuttam near Vypeen two years ago. However, their hopes suffered a crushing blow on Tuesday when Abhin lost his life. Following a bike accident at Vypeen, a bleeding Abhin lay on the road for nearly 30 minutes before medical help and police arrived.

“My child desperately wanted to own a house and he was working hard for the same. He was planning to go abroad to realise our dream of living in our ‘own home’. I’m at a loss to understand how we can live without our son?” said Ambrose, while waiting for Abhin’s body after autopsy. “More than a brother, he was like a best friend. Since he didn’t do well in his studies, he always supported me so that I could perform well in my studies,” said Abhinesh, a plus-two student.

According to his friends, Abhin had also met with an accident nearly two months ago and rejoined duty only last month. “ It was nearly two months ago that he met with an accident. Fortunately, he suffered only minor injuries. He is so friendly and ready to help anyone. We will miss him a lot,” said Jeslon, his friend.

Lini William and her sister Mini William, who run a bakery near the accident spot, are yet to recover from the shock as they were the first respondents. Though they tried to avail the services of an ambulance, the officials told them that there was no vehicle available. “ I will not forget the day. If anyone had taken him to hospital. What will they do with the pictures they have taken from the accident spot? If anyone could show some responsibility, he will not have been killed,” said Lini. Meanwhile, Abhin’s body was laid to rest at the Nithyasahaya Matha church cemetery near Vypeen at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.