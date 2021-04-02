Maundy Thursday ceremonies held with Covid restrictions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Maundy Thursday, parishes under the Archdiocese of Verapoly did away with washing the feet ceremony due to Covid restrictions. Verapoly Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil led the Maundy Thursday ceremonies at the St Francis Assisi Cathedral. The Holy Mass was performed in adherence to Covid protocol.

Washing the feet ceremony is held in symbolic representation of the act of Jesus, who had washed the feet of his disciples prior to the Last Supper, according to the Bible. While performing the service, the archbishop reminded that this was the day Christ conveyed the message of love and humility to the world, before giving himself up to be sacrificed for its salvation.