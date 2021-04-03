Caring bode for lost and destitute

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From making paper bags to driving taxis, destitute women in Kochi are getting a helping hand to make a decent living through The Cultural Academy for Peace, an organisation that is over three decades old. Their noble initiatives are now getting support from several governmental and non-governmental organisations.

Shanthibhavan that functions under the academy now has the support of the corporation. It is guided by Beena Sebastian, the chairperson of the academy. It is short stay home for women and children who are in distress due to domestic violence, abuse or human trafficking.

Unlike many other homes, Shanthibhavan has no age barrier for its inmates. The academy, on average, receives between 38 and 48 inmates every month. They are not just housed at Santhibhavan, but trained in different life skills and empowered and rehabilitated. Some of them are reunited with their families after mediation talks.

Service Providing Centre (SPC)

The service has the support of the police department and functions with the help of a legal counsellor and two other counsellors. In special cases, it gets the assistance of the district protection officer too.Apart from providing direct services to women, the centre also creates awareness.

LIFE SKILLS AND VOCATIONAL TRAINING

Residents of Shanthibhavan are trained in various skills including mask making, paper bag making, and jewellery making. Some are trained in floral art and driving and get support to own vehicles for livelihood. Wheels for Women, a US-based collective led by Professor Kathleen Mulligan also trained many inmates as licensed auto-rickshaw drivers. The sponsors gifted three autorickshaws for the academy to date.