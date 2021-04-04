STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Final day to see low-key campaign

Party workers told to hold ward, panchayat-level processions instead of gathering at junctions

Published: 04th April 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

AICC secretary Ivan D’Souza with UDF candidate and MLA T J Vinod during a cycle rally from Gandhi Square to High Court junction on Saturday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Election Commission issuing a blanket ban on ‘kottikalasam,’ the grand finale of election campaigning, political parties have decided to make the final day of campaigning for the assembly elections a low-key affair in the district. According to the campaign leaders of major political parties, they will hold processions at ward and panchayat-levels instead of high-spirited celebrations. The parties are learnt to have instructed party workers to avoid fancy costumes and colourful rallies in motorcycles.

“Culmination of election campaigning is almost like a festival. But because of the Covid protocol and the Election Commission’s strict guidelines, we have decided to tone down the final day’s campaigning. Instead of gathering at junctions, party workers have been directed to hold ward-level or panchayat-level processions,” said UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation.The Covid protocol will be followed during campaigning, he added.

BJP district president S Jayakrishnan too said that party workers have been asked to adhere to the safety norms. “Only ward or division level processions will be carried out,” he said.LDF district convener George Edapparathy said, “We have already concluded our bike rallies in the district. The candidates will carry out door-to-door campaigns.”

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has banned the involvement of children in election-related activities, including campaigning and transportation of polling materials. Meanwhile, the rural and city police have been put on high alert in sensitive booths in the district.“Arrangements have been made for a peaceful voting,” said K Karthik, Ernakulam Rural SP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp