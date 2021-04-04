Final day to see low-key campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Election Commission issuing a blanket ban on ‘kottikalasam,’ the grand finale of election campaigning, political parties have decided to make the final day of campaigning for the assembly elections a low-key affair in the district. According to the campaign leaders of major political parties, they will hold processions at ward and panchayat-levels instead of high-spirited celebrations. The parties are learnt to have instructed party workers to avoid fancy costumes and colourful rallies in motorcycles.

“Culmination of election campaigning is almost like a festival. But because of the Covid protocol and the Election Commission’s strict guidelines, we have decided to tone down the final day’s campaigning. Instead of gathering at junctions, party workers have been directed to hold ward-level or panchayat-level processions,” said UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation.The Covid protocol will be followed during campaigning, he added.

BJP district president S Jayakrishnan too said that party workers have been asked to adhere to the safety norms. “Only ward or division level processions will be carried out,” he said.LDF district convener George Edapparathy said, “We have already concluded our bike rallies in the district. The candidates will carry out door-to-door campaigns.”

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has banned the involvement of children in election-related activities, including campaigning and transportation of polling materials. Meanwhile, the rural and city police have been put on high alert in sensitive booths in the district.“Arrangements have been made for a peaceful voting,” said K Karthik, Ernakulam Rural SP.