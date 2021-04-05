Chief of Defence Staff visits Naval Command

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat arrived at the Southern Naval Command Headquarters here for a two-day visit on Saturday. This is his first visit to Kochi after taking over as the Chief of Defence Staff.

During his visit, he will review the training infrastructure at Southern Naval Command, which is the training command of the Indian Navy. The General is also scheduled to visit the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited here and review the progress of the project. Rawat will also visit various naval training schools and witness the damage control training facility at Kochi Naval Base.