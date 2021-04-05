Vaiga death: Cops track Sanu Mohan’s contacts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the disappearance of Sanu Mohan, father of 11-year-old Vaiga who was found dead in the Muttar, has started tracking persons based on Call Data Records (CDR) of the mobile phone which was used by Sanu before his disappearance. Police officials said they have identified a person in Coimbatore with whom Sanu had been in touch over phone.

“We are verifying certain details based on the statement collected from the person who used to be Sanu’s friend and had financial dealings with him,” a police official said, adding that they were expecting to get valid clues from the particular link. Meanwhile, the police collected more details from Sanu’s wife and other family members.