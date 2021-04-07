STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Elections: Every vote gets registered in machine

Despite the scorching heat and Covid threat looming large over the district, residents of Ernakulam turned up to vote in large numbers at many polling booths.

Published: 07th April 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Elderly voters leaving the polling booth at MMOVHS School, Panayappilly, Mattancherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the scorching heat and Covid threat looming large over the district, residents of Ernakulam turned up to vote in large numbers at many polling booths. The Covid-19 protocol was followed at most polling booths, including a ban on plastic and the use of steel utensils. As of 7pm on Tuesday, Kerala marked a voting percentage of 73.4 and so did Ernakulam

Votes flow in from tribal areas too

Voting progressed in full swing at remote polling stations in the forest areas of the district too. According to data collected at 5pm on Tuesday, 84.31 per cent of tribal voters cast their ballots at Thalumkandam polling station in the Kothamangalam constituency. The turnout in Thalavachchapara and Kunchippara polling stations in the same constituency was 30.25 and 24.78 respectively. 74.48 per cent cast their vote at Pongin Chuvadu tribal colony at Perumbavoor.

Tribals constitute 1.14 per cent of the total population of the state. “Tribal communities in the state are empowered and have faith in democracy, which is a good sign. This election is the proof. Several tribal voters came forward to cast their vote in different parts of the state,” said Josephine, assistant director, Tribal Welfare Department. “They are aware of the government programmes intended for their well-being and are actively participating in it,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp