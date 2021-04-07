Kerala Elections: Every vote gets registered in machine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the scorching heat and Covid threat looming large over the district, residents of Ernakulam turned up to vote in large numbers at many polling booths. The Covid-19 protocol was followed at most polling booths, including a ban on plastic and the use of steel utensils. As of 7pm on Tuesday, Kerala marked a voting percentage of 73.4 and so did Ernakulam

Votes flow in from tribal areas too

Voting progressed in full swing at remote polling stations in the forest areas of the district too. According to data collected at 5pm on Tuesday, 84.31 per cent of tribal voters cast their ballots at Thalumkandam polling station in the Kothamangalam constituency. The turnout in Thalavachchapara and Kunchippara polling stations in the same constituency was 30.25 and 24.78 respectively. 74.48 per cent cast their vote at Pongin Chuvadu tribal colony at Perumbavoor.

Tribals constitute 1.14 per cent of the total population of the state. “Tribal communities in the state are empowered and have faith in democracy, which is a good sign. This election is the proof. Several tribal voters came forward to cast their vote in different parts of the state,” said Josephine, assistant director, Tribal Welfare Department. “They are aware of the government programmes intended for their well-being and are actively participating in it,” she added.