Wldwst hops in with streetwear

To take the hip-hop fashion by storm in the state, a bunch of youth has launched Kerala’s first streetwear brand Wldwst

By Mahima  Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Streetwear, the iconic fashion of the hip-hop community, has been in existence since the late 1970s. Global brands like Supreme, Palace, Stussy, Heron Preston, etc. have already taken over the hip-hop culture with their varied streetwear styles. Though streeture (street+culture) — encompassing elements of sportswear, punk, and Japanese street fashion, has gained global popularity — the southern side of India is snail-paced in embracing the style. To take the hip-hop fashion in Kerala and India to greater heights, a bunch of youth from the state John Jolly, Daniel Francis, Amith Vishnu and Anosh PE has launched Kerala’s first streetwear brand Wldwst.

“Wldwst aims to spread streetwear culture among the crowds. We will be selling real quality outfits at affordable rates. The brand will connect various hip-hop fashion styles with hip-hop culture to identify with the youth. We don’t wish to limit streetwear to rappers, Bboy dancers or hip-hop aficionados. We plan to gain the attention of the rest of the crowd as well,” says John Jolly, cofounder of Wldwst. Oversized T-shirts, drop shoulders, caps, backpacks, masks, mock necks, etc. are the best sellers of the brand that was launched in 2018. They have unique collections to attract young shoppers.

The collection of t-shirts is named Westees, caps fall under Headgear, and bags under Streetpacks. The brand also promotes hip-hop culture by sponsoring various hip-hop events and are planning to take it to the next level by collaborating with underground artists to make them part of the growing street culture. In that regard, Wldwst will undertake the designs of Calicut- based rapper Marthyan’s merchandise.

Along with hip-hop fashion, the brand also plans to attract and promote skateboarding enthusiasts. They feel that skateboarding is not getting the recognition it deserves in Kerala. Wldwst plans to build a skatepark to overcome the situation and mark its presence in the niche market. Shop at wldwst.in Follow @ wldwst on Instagram for more updates

