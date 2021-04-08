STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Election fever subsides, Covid battle back in focus

Hospital admissions of Covid patients have also gone up over the past two weeks.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medical worker arranges swab sample during the COVID-19 test. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the elections over, the point of focus has once again shifted to curbing the Covid-19 spread in the district. By the final lap of campaigning, the number of fresh cases reported in Ernakulam had begun rising steadily. Hospital admissions of Covid patients have also gone up over the past two weeks.

According to health department officials, on March 25, the number of Covid patients under treatment at various private hospitals in the district stood at 144. That has now risen to 262. “The hospital bed occupancy has gone up at major private hospitals. It is very important to shift focus back to Covid-19. Strict action should be taken against those disregarding the Covid protocol, and not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing in public,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi. 

Amid the Covid surge, the demand is rising among the general public and health officials for the government to strengthen measures to curb the spread.“The consequences of negligence from the part of people will be worse this time. We are expecting more deaths and critical cases in the second wave,” said a health official.  Meanwhile, a doctor with a private hospital cited Thrikkakara as a region with a high number of Covid cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp