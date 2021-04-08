STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Stuck in lockdown, many NRKs vote after decades

Pandemic forced nearly 8.7 lakh expats to return in past 12-15 months

Published: 08th April 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: The assembly elections on Tuesday was the first time that Annie Varghese —  a Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) — voted in her home state. After marriage in 1979, Annie left for Qatar with her husband. Since then, she has not had a chance to vote in an election in Kerala.  “We were in Kerala during elections only once, in 1991. But we couldn’t renew our voter ID cards and hence could not vote then,” Annie, 64, told TNIE.

Over the past 12 to 15 months, around 8.7 lakh NRKs have returned to Kerala from the Gulf, most of them after losing their jobs. This meant many of them got a chance to vote in Kerala for the first time. A significant number also voted for the first time after several years, by default. Sibichan Abraham, a native of Cheruthoni, who returned from Saudi Arabia last year, voted in Idukki constituency.

“The last time I voted in a Kerala assembly election was in 2001,” said Sibichan, who returned after the construction company he was working for reduced staff following the Covid-induced slowdown.“It’s not that I’m not interested in elections. It’s just that I would be in Saudi whenever polls are held here,” he said.

Sibichan said his company has now asked if he is interested to return as they have started hiring again. If he goes back to Saudi, he said he does not know when he would be able to participate in the election process again in Kerala.

Another NRK who got a chance to vote this election by default is Alexander J Kuriakose. Working in a freight forwarding company in Muscat for the past 10 to 15 years, he said the last assembly elections he voted in Kerala was in 2006. A native of Mundakayam, he cast his vote in the Poonjar constituency this time. His father J A Chacko, a Kerala Congress leader, was a three-time MLA from Kottayam district’s Akalakunnam constituency in 1965, 1967 and 1970. 

Annie Varghese, whose husband -- KC Varghese -- is the brother of former minister KC Joseph, said she returned to Kerala last year. The lockdown forced her to stay back. She could not return to Qatar to renew her visa, which expired last May.

“My vote is in the Thrikkakara constituency. For the first time, I cast my vote,” she said. While her husband passed away in May 2006, she said her three daughters -- two are doctors and the other a software engineer -- are yet to exercise their franchise in the state as they are settled abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown NRK Kerala Elections
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp