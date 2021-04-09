654 test positive for Covid-19 in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 654 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday. Of the new cases, 617 contracted the disease through local transmission. The sources of infection of five people remain unknown.

Multiple cases had been reported from Thrikkakara, Kadungaloor, Koovapady, Rayamangalam, Elamkunnapuzha, Alangad, Vengola and Pallipuram. The district also recorded 137 recoveries on the day. A total of 3,902 people are undergoing treatment for the disease in the district. As many as 2,595 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes, while 303 are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.