Pocket friendly, stylish, and smart 

All these choices are under H10,000

Published: 09th April 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Do you want smartphones that won't hurt your wallet? Do you not believe in spending much, but want a good camera with power gaming specs? Here are some budget-friendly options for you.

Realme Narzo 20A
Specs
Snapdragon   A8,499
665 Octa-core processor
12 MP triple camera
8MP front camera
5,000 mAh battery
6.5-inch display
64 GB memory
4 GB RAM

Redmi 9 Prime
Specs  A9,499
Helio G80 processor
13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 
2 MP quad camera
8 MP front camera
5,020 mAh battery
6.53-inch display
64 GB storage
4 GB RAM

Motorola 
Moto E7 Plus
Specs   A9,499
Snapdragon™ 460 processor
5000 mAh battery
48 MP dual camera
8 MP front camera
5,000 mAh battery
6.5-inch display
64 GB storage
4 GB RAM3 GB RAM

Xiaomi Poco C3
Specs   A7,499
MediaTek  Helio G35 processor
13 MP triple camera, 5 MP front camera
5,000 mAh battery
6.35-inch display
32 GB memory
3 GB RAM

Realme Narzo 30A
Specs  A8,499
Helio G85 processor
13MP dual camera
8MP  front camera
6,000mAh battery
6.5-inch display
64 GB storage, 3 GB RAM

