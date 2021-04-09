Pocket friendly, stylish, and smart 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Do you want smartphones that won’t hurt your wallet? Do you not believe in spending much, but want a good camera with power gaming specs? Here are some budget-friendly options for you. All these choices are under H10,000

Realme Narzo 20A

Specs

Snapdragon A8,499

665 Octa-core processor

12 MP triple camera

8MP front camera

5,000 mAh battery

6.5-inch display

64 GB memory

4 GB RAM

Redmi 9 Prime

Specs A9,499

Helio G80 processor

13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP +

2 MP quad camera

8 MP front camera

5,020 mAh battery

6.53-inch display

64 GB storage

4 GB RAM

Motorola

Moto E7 Plus

Specs A9,499

Snapdragon™ 460 processor

5000 mAh battery

48 MP dual camera

8 MP front camera

5,000 mAh battery

6.5-inch display

64 GB storage

4 GB RAM3 GB RAM

Xiaomi Poco C3

Specs A7,499

MediaTek Helio G35 processor

13 MP triple camera, 5 MP front camera

5,000 mAh battery

6.35-inch display

32 GB memory

3 GB RAM

Realme Narzo 30A

Specs A8,499

Helio G85 processor

13MP dual camera

8MP front camera

6,000mAh battery

6.5-inch display

64 GB storage, 3 GB RAM