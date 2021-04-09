Pocket friendly, stylish, and smart 

KOCHI: Do you want smartphones that won’t hurt your wallet? Do you not believe in spending much, but want a good camera with power gaming specs? Here are some budget-friendly options for you. All these choices are under H10,000
Realme Narzo 20A
Specs
Snapdragon A8,499
665 Octa-core processor
12 MP triple camera
8MP front camera
5,000 mAh battery
6.5-inch display
64 GB memory
4 GB RAM
Redmi 9 Prime
Specs A9,499
Helio G80 processor
13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP +
2 MP quad camera
8 MP front camera
5,020 mAh battery
6.53-inch display
64 GB storage
4 GB RAM
Motorola
Moto E7 Plus
Specs A9,499
Snapdragon™ 460 processor
5000 mAh battery
48 MP dual camera
8 MP front camera
5,000 mAh battery
6.5-inch display
64 GB storage
4 GB RAM3 GB RAM
Xiaomi Poco C3
Specs A7,499
MediaTek Helio G35 processor
13 MP triple camera, 5 MP front camera
5,000 mAh battery
6.35-inch display
32 GB memory
3 GB RAM
Realme Narzo 30A
Specs A8,499
Helio G85 processor
13MP dual camera
8MP front camera
6,000mAh battery
6.5-inch display
64 GB storage, 3 GB RAM