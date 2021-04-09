STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Students breeze through day 1 of SSLC, HSE exams

The SSLC and HSE examinations began on Thursday. The examinations gain importance this year as they are being conducted during a pandemic and after virtual classes.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Vidyanikethan coming out after the Plus-II Sociology examination at SRV Government HSS on Thursday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SSLC and HSE examinations began on Thursday. The examinations gain importance this year as they are being conducted during a pandemic and after virtual classes. Unlike the usual boards, this is also an assessment of the effectiveness of academic sessions going online.According to Aji Narayanan, a Malayalam language teacher at the MGM HS in Puthenkurissu, the students found the first paper easy.
“Though the classes were given via the Victers channel, towards the fag-end, revision classes were conducted in the offline mode. That helped the students a lot,” he said.

Aji said the focus, during revisions for the Malayalam first paper, was on six of the 12 chapters in total.“Questions worth nearly 40 marks, out of the total 80, came from these chapters and the students who studied them thoroughly won’t have to worry about pass marks,” he said. The question format was the usual one, he pointed out.

“But the four mark question was in the annotation model and came from the chapters in the book. So, the students who had gone through the textbook thoroughly will be able to score high marks,” the teacher added. Students too were happy on day one of the examinations. Anakha K S, a student of Government Vocational HSS, East Maradi, said the paper was easy. 

“The questions came from the portions that were taught. Also, the revision classes conducted at the school too helped,” she said. However, on the preferred mode of study, the student said nothing can beat the classroom sessions. According to the Deputy Director of Education’s office, 12 of the students who appeared for the SSLC examination from the district were Covid positive. 

“Special arrangements were made for these students to write the examination. In the Aluva education district, of the 12,401 students who registered for the examinations, three were absent,” said an officer. Meanwhile, the HSE examination saw full attendance. According to Sakunthala K, Regional Deputy Director of Higher Secondary Education, Ernakulam, the subjects for which examinations were conducted on Thursday were Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Systems and Electronic Service Technology.“These are rare subjects. So, the number of students were less on day one. The students will be in full strength in the coming days when the examinations for the main subjects are held,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp