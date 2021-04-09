Students breeze through day 1 of SSLC, HSE exams

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The SSLC and HSE examinations began on Thursday. The examinations gain importance this year as they are being conducted during a pandemic and after virtual classes. Unlike the usual boards, this is also an assessment of the effectiveness of academic sessions going online.According to Aji Narayanan, a Malayalam language teacher at the MGM HS in Puthenkurissu, the students found the first paper easy.

“Though the classes were given via the Victers channel, towards the fag-end, revision classes were conducted in the offline mode. That helped the students a lot,” he said.

Aji said the focus, during revisions for the Malayalam first paper, was on six of the 12 chapters in total.“Questions worth nearly 40 marks, out of the total 80, came from these chapters and the students who studied them thoroughly won’t have to worry about pass marks,” he said. The question format was the usual one, he pointed out.

“But the four mark question was in the annotation model and came from the chapters in the book. So, the students who had gone through the textbook thoroughly will be able to score high marks,” the teacher added. Students too were happy on day one of the examinations. Anakha K S, a student of Government Vocational HSS, East Maradi, said the paper was easy.

“The questions came from the portions that were taught. Also, the revision classes conducted at the school too helped,” she said. However, on the preferred mode of study, the student said nothing can beat the classroom sessions. According to the Deputy Director of Education’s office, 12 of the students who appeared for the SSLC examination from the district were Covid positive.

“Special arrangements were made for these students to write the examination. In the Aluva education district, of the 12,401 students who registered for the examinations, three were absent,” said an officer. Meanwhile, the HSE examination saw full attendance. According to Sakunthala K, Regional Deputy Director of Higher Secondary Education, Ernakulam, the subjects for which examinations were conducted on Thursday were Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Systems and Electronic Service Technology.“These are rare subjects. So, the number of students were less on day one. The students will be in full strength in the coming days when the examinations for the main subjects are held,” she added.