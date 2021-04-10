STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aniyan Midhun brings home historic gold

Published: 10th April 2021

Martin Joseph

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a world where everyone is searching for validation and acceptance, Aniyan Midhun feels that he has finally found his ground. Having chosen the martial art sport Wushu as a career and a way of life, his journey has not been easy. He was the first person from South India to break into the Indian team and go onto win a gold medal. That took a lot of hard work and struggle. Aniyan Midhun even changed his name from Midhun Mohan after coming into the world of martial arts. He won gold at the 2021 South Asian Wushu Championship held recently in Nepal in the 70kg category.

It is the 28-year-old’s first medal on the international stage. “I finally feel like I have an identity that I can be proud of. It wasn’t easy to get to this point but I feel vindicated after this. It has been years of toil and finally, I have something to show for it. The decision to pursue this field was not easy. But to become the first from south India to get gold is a great feeling. I hope to motivate more people,” said Midhun.

He is training under Kuldeep Handoo, an Arjuna Award winner and the Indian Wushu chief coach. In the finals, he beat an opponent from Nepal despite losing the first round. “I didn’t lose confidence when I lost the first round in the final. I was in very good form. I knew I could turn it around. There was always the confidence of winning the gold and thankfully it all worked out in the end,” he said.

Midhun has previously been a personal trainer to some notable personalities like Roshan Basheer, Drishya Raghunath, Shafna Nisam, Saji TP, Amith Chakkalakal and Prayaga Martin.“I have to now look at my next challenge. The important thing is to continue training and wait for opportunities to come my way. I have made it this far and there is no stopping now,” he concludes. 

Comments

