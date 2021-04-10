STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Art expo by special kids

The art exhibition at Cusat will display paintings, drawings, craftworks, and photographs, the entries by autistic children between the ages of 3 and 18 across Kerala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) Centre for Neuroscience and Alpha Pediatric Rehabilitation Centre will organise an art exhibition titled ‘Expression of Minds’ for children with autism during this Autism Awareness Month. The art exhibition at Cusat will display paintings, drawings, craftworks, and photographs, the entries by autistic children between the ages of 3 and 18 across Kerala.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan at the Cusat Open Air Auditorium. Director, Centre for Neuroscience Dr Baby Chakrapani will deliver the keynote address. Writer and social activist Dr C S Chandrika and K T Nisar Ahmed, District Judge, and Member Secretary, of Kerala State Legal Services Authority, will lead awareness classes.

